SARASOTA – The Suncoast Blood and SNN team up today at CinéBistro collecting live-saving blood donations for the “Save Our Summer” Blood Drive. The first 100 blood donors will receive a free ticket to CinéBistro.

You can donate blood from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CinéBistro at Westfield Siesta Key, located at 3501 South Tamiami Trail. The SNN news team will be at the blood drive throughout the day so be sure to stop by and say hello!



You can schedule an appointment here.