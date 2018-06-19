Sarasota schools’ new police chief has blips on past employment screen

SARASOTA – The newly–hired police chief of Sarasota schools has a complicated past.

According to the Herald Trubune, as a police officer, Paul Grohowski was involved in an internal affairs investigation that led to the firing of Port St. Lucie’s assistant city attorney.

In February 2012, Grohowski was called to a police traffic stop of Port St. Lucie’s assistant city attorney, Gabrielle Taylor. She was pulled over after an officer noticed she was having “difficulty driving”.

The officer who stopped Taylor did not give her a sobriety test, and when Grohowski arrived, he decided to drive Taylor home, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Taylor was fired shortly after the incident, but none of the police officers involved in the stop received disciplinary action.

Grohowski left a job at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, after about a year. He had made a controversial decision by serving a trespassing warning to a former professor who had started a blog critical of Adams State. The ACLU won a $100,000 settlement from the school in that case, according to the ACLU website.

Grohowski’s appointment as the schools’ Police Chief is contingent upon a background check and School Board approval.

