Sarasota rejects payment plan on nearly $50 million judgement

SARASOTA – As expected, the Sarasota City Commission rejected a payment plan offered by a developer

The city rejected an offer from Buck-Leiter Development to pay the full $49.8 million breach-of-contract judgement plus interest by 2022. The proposal stated the firm wouldn’t seek additional attorney fees if the city accepted the offer. Those attorney fees are into the millions of dollars.

The City is awaiting Judge Erika Quartermaine’s ruling on the motion for a directed verdict which could determine if the city ultimately must pay the judgement.

