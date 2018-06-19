Ringling Museum welcomes Curvae in Curvae

SARASOTA – We’re learning more about the statue that you will see when entering the Ringling Museum.

Beverly Pepper’s large 2012 sculpture, “Curvae in Curvae,” is a promised gift to the museum from Keith and Linda Monda.

The sculpture is replacing “Lygia and the Bull,” in the prime location in front of the museum. “Lygia” now stands outside the Searing Wing.

Curvae in Curvae is a statement on contemporary art. It was pledged during the $100 million Ringling Inspires Campaign, in which the Mondas also contributed $5 million.

“Earlier this year the couple announced its $5 million endowment as a part of the Ringling’s Art of our Time program which is dedicated to contemporary art having a permanent place here at the ringling.”

The $5 million donated by the Mondas represents the value of four works of art in additio to money for an endowed curatorial position.