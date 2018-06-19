Bello Nock’s daughter auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

SARASOTA- An 8th generation circus performer who just so happens to be Bello Nock’s daughter, made her debut on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

Following in the footsteps of her dad, 21– year–old, Annaliese Nock auditioned for the show in March.

She reportedly gets herself nailed into a wooden box that explodes.

Tuesday night, nearly 60 friends and family threw knock a viewing party at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“It’s just been super cool and I’m really excited. America’s Got Talent is the biggest entertainment and talent competition in the world. To be able to go out and show the judges was just amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see,” Nock said.

Annaliese couldn’t tell SNN whether she received ‘Xs’ from judges or not, but she sounded like she might be packing her bags soon for the next round.

 

Jennifer Kveglis

