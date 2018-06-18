Sarasota Memorial Hospital is top performer in cardiac surgery

SARASOTA – The July issue of Consumer Reports says Sarasota Memorial Hospital is one of the nation’s top–performing hospitals for cardiac surgery.

Consumer Reports used 2016–2017 data from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for analysis.

Dr. Jeffery Sell who is the Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery says Sarasota Memorial Hospital is unique because most hospitals do 70–80 percent coronary bypass whereas SMH does less than 50 percent. He says the hospital’s valve surgery program is very strong because of the cardiac surgeons working in the hospital.

“We’ve hired three new surgeons since I’ve been here and we have two surgeons who were here when I came and they’re here because they’re excellent at what they do. We look for surgeons who with skills in certain areas and we try to make sure we get people who will help provide that type of quality to the community,” said Sell.

Sarasota Memorial was one of three hospitals to earn STS’s highest 3-Star rating in all five measured adult cardiac surgery procedures that make up the majority of heart operations done in the country.