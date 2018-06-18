Placida waterfront has new owners with big plans

By
Don Brennan
-
0
105

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Boca Grande couple has plans for the waterfront Placida Historic Fishing Village.

Jay and Cookie Potter-Feinberg’s Placida Point LLC  bought the property out of foreclosure for $6 million, according to the Herald Tribune. They plan to build an Old Florida style development with a 150-room boutique hotel and a 55-and-older gated community. They also plan to seek a variance from the Charlotte County planning commission to accommodate ground-floor parking garages.

In February, plans from a Sarasota group were rejected, and the property went back into foreclosure.

Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

