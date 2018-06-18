Placida waterfront has new owners with big plans

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Boca Grande couple has plans for the waterfront Placida Historic Fishing Village.

Jay and Cookie Potter-Feinberg’s Placida Point LLC bought the property out of foreclosure for $6 million, according to the Herald Tribune. They plan to build an Old Florida style development with a 150-room boutique hotel and a 55-and-older gated community. They also plan to seek a variance from the Charlotte County planning commission to accommodate ground-floor parking garages.

In February, plans from a Sarasota group were rejected, and the property went back into foreclosure.