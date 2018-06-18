Olympic medalist cancer-free

She went on to capture the gold on the balance beam, a first for an American.

Now, she’s hoping to capture the attention of women everywhere to spread the importance of female wellness.

Shannon Miller was always health-conscious, but on one busy day she went to cancel her OBGYN appointment.

Waiting on her phone she got a guilty feeling and changed her mind.

Turns out, her doctor found a baseball-sized growth on her left ovary, which later turned out to be ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women. Statistics show more than 22,000 women in the US are projected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually[i] and more than 222,000 women are currently living with ovarian cancer.

Miller did not know how to tackle the diagnosis. But then she channeled her Olympic background and her training mindset.

“It really helped, I think my years in sport, and the lessons that I learned through gymnastics really helped me, uhm during my cancer journey. I think once I learned that yes it was indeed cancer, we were able to lay out a plan of action. Just like we would for a competitive season. And then I was able to focus on goal setting, perseverance, ah teamwork,” said Miller.

With this goal setting, along with support from her cancer survivor mother, daily benchmarks helped Miller through her recovery process; regaining strength following surgery and chemo.

Miller is now seven years cancer-free and enjoying life more than ever.

And for women currently fighting ovarian cancer, Miller says,

“I think for anyone going through an ovarian cancer diagnosis, it’s important to keep fighting. We all have a different journey, but the one thing that remains the same is that we have to keep fighting,” said Miller.

Miller believes a better understanding of the disease is needed. She has become an inspirational speaker; preaching that by keeping positive, taking baby-steps and accomplishing set goals, cancer defeat is inevitable.

If you or someone you know is battling Ovarian Cancer and could use a little more emotional support, visit, ourwayforward-oc.com for transformative therapies.