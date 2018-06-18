Manatee County branch of the NAACP organizes black block vote

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
9

BRADENTON – The president of the Manatee County branch of the NAACP wants African Americans to vote so the organization is organizing what they call a black block vote.

“We will have our own internal debates and forums. After that we will come to a consensus on who is the best candidate and we will block vote which means we will put 100% of the votes from the community behind that one candidate.” said Rodney Jones who is President of Manatee County branch of the NAACP.

Jones says the community’s block includes the youth, local churches, and all people who live within Bradenton’s the black neighborhoods.

“Anyone and everyone who lives in the community. It has nothing to do with race. We’re calling it the Black Block Vote because it’s what we consider to be the indigenous or traditional black community. Now that community looks a little bit different,” said Jones.

Jones has targeted races where he wants to see direct change.

“I know the county commission district 2 will be one obviously because it overlays the black community and so some of our local district races will be primary right now. District 70 as well, state representative race,” said Jones.

Jones and the NAACP had its first Black Block Vote meeting  June 14, Jones says 140 people were in attendance. For him this is a positive sign.

“People aren’t as interested. People have lost interest in the political process because we have so little political might but since we introduced this there is just a high level of energy on it.”

The next black block vote meeting is June 19 at 6 p.m. in the Dream Center in Bradenton, FL.

SHARE
Previous article22 families remember a loved one through ‘Eternal Reefs’
Next articleSarasota Memorial Hospital is top performer in cardiac surgery
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR