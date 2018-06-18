Manatee County branch of the NAACP organizes black block vote

BRADENTON – The president of the Manatee County branch of the NAACP wants African Americans to vote so the organization is organizing what they call a black block vote.

“We will have our own internal debates and forums. After that we will come to a consensus on who is the best candidate and we will block vote which means we will put 100% of the votes from the community behind that one candidate.” said Rodney Jones who is President of Manatee County branch of the NAACP.

Jones says the community’s block includes the youth, local churches, and all people who live within Bradenton’s the black neighborhoods.

“Anyone and everyone who lives in the community. It has nothing to do with race. We’re calling it the Black Block Vote because it’s what we consider to be the indigenous or traditional black community. Now that community looks a little bit different,” said Jones.

Jones has targeted races where he wants to see direct change.

“I know the county commission district 2 will be one obviously because it overlays the black community and so some of our local district races will be primary right now. District 70 as well, state representative race,” said Jones.

Jones and the NAACP had its first Black Block Vote meeting June 14, Jones says 140 people were in attendance. For him this is a positive sign.

“People aren’t as interested. People have lost interest in the political process because we have so little political might but since we introduced this there is just a high level of energy on it.”

The next black block vote meeting is June 19 at 6 p.m. in the Dream Center in Bradenton, FL.