Man drowns after being caught in rip current off Lido Beach

LIDO BEACH- A man drowned after being caught in a rip current Sunday Night off of Lido Beach, Sarasota Police are investigating.

Just after 10 PM Sunday Night, Sarasota Police responded to reports of a man missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Our officers along with Sarasota County Fire Search and rescue found the man deceased,” Judge said.

“Or actually found him along the shore rather, attempted to do CPR but unfortunately he died at the scene.”

The woman he was swimming with told officers they were being swept toward Big Pass by a Rip Current they fought for close to an hour.

“She and this man were out swimming at about 10PM last night when they both got caught in a rip current, thankfully this woman was able to make it to shore, unfortunately the man did not make it and drowned as a result.”

Police do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.

Sarasota County Lifeguard Captain Roy Rauth says swimming in unguarded waters is always dangerous, but even more so at night.

“There’s no one on the beach,” Rauth said. “So if you’re in trouble it’s hard for someone to spot you, and if you cry for help there’s no one there to hear it.”

Rauth says you also are unable to see dangers in the water in the dark.

“Rip currents one of the tell-tale signs is you have a band of foam churning sea wardly,” Rauth said. “And at night when it’s dark I really don’t think you’d be able to see it even if you knew what you were looking for.”

If you do find yourself in a rip current day or night, Rauth says remain calm.

“Wait for it to dissipate,” Rauth said. “Swim parallel to shore, do not swim directly toward shore against the rip current, swim to your right or to your left, swim parallel to shore and then move back in toward shore.”

And remember just because the beach is open till 11PM does not mean it’s safe to be in the water.