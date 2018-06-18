Legislator oversight may leave homeless without money

By
Don Brennan
-
Mr. Sparky

TALLAHASSEE – A key omission may affect money spent on homeless people in the state.

The Florida budget that kicks in July 1 includes $4 million in grants for homeless organizations helping needy families. Legislators, however, omitted language that makes it mandatory for the state to actually spend the money.

As a result, 27 homeless agencies in the state may lose as much as $350,000.

Some of this money is used for homeless to pay rent following job losses, car accidents or find a place to live. Now, agencies have to cut funding, and probably staff.

