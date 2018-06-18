Fees for public records are being challenged

By
Don Brennan
-
0
22

SARASOTA – If you ever made a public records request in Sarasota, you may have paid too much. At least that is what bulldog paralegal Michael Barfield is claiming.

Barfield is making this accusation after he feels he was given the runaround by the Sarasota County School district after paying for records, but not getting them after nearly 4 months.

Within hours of filing a lawsuit, Barfield got most of his request.
According to the Herald Tribune, over the past year, the district has repeatedly charged high costs for simple records requests but delayed them for weeks or months.
However, State law specifies that anyone “who has custody” of a public record must allow for the inspection and copying of that record “at any reasonable time” and “under reasonable conditions.

 

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast trash fees to increase due to China decision
Next articleLegislator oversight may leave homeless without money
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR