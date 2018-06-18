Fees for public records are being challenged

SARASOTA – If you ever made a public records request in Sarasota, you may have paid too much. At least that is what bulldog paralegal Michael Barfield is claiming.

Barfield is making this accusation after he feels he was given the runaround by the Sarasota County School district after paying for records, but not getting them after nearly 4 months.

Within hours of filing a lawsuit, Barfield got most of his request.

According to the Herald Tribune, over the past year, the district has repeatedly charged high costs for simple records requests but delayed them for weeks or months.

However, State law specifies that anyone “who has custody” of a public record must allow for the inspection and copying of that record “at any reasonable time” and “under reasonable conditions.