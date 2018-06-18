22 families remember a loved one through ‘Eternal Reefs’

SARASOTA-  22 memorial reefs, honoring lost loved ones, join more than 800 others near the Sarasota Bay Monday.

Mary Hall called it a proper goodbye to her Riverview High School sweetheart, Kenny.

“He’s going to be so happy where he’s at now,” Hall said.

Her husband passed away in December after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“He was in the Army, was drafted in the Vietnam War but never went to Vietnam, so we were thankful for that. But he owned a plumbing company in town,” said Kenny’s son, Jonathan Hall.

His son, Jonathan, and 11 others from Maryland and Georgia join, dedicating a reef in honor of Kenny.

Groups garnished and released a smaller tribute reef on the site.

“We spent most of our time on the boat. So it was kind of our parent’s deal to want to do that again,” Jonathan said.

“He’s back here and on the water again and he’s also in it, where he loved to be. I know he’s smiling,” Mary said, “He’s very much in peace now. I am.”

Eternal Reefs next dedication service is in October.

