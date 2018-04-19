MANATEE COUNTY – A service dog belonging to an Air Force veteran was taken away and adopted out to another family.

Noah Malakan served eight years in the Air Force, but has since, struggled with PTSD.

That’s why his wife adopted a bulldog from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, to help.

But, last month, Malakan lost his job and was evicted from his home at the Luxe Apartments in Lakewood Ranch.

While moving a neighbor took the dog, thinking it had been abandoned and sent it to a shelter.

According to the Herald-Tribune Officials at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue told Malakan that he would get his dog back, but instead, adopted the dog out to a new family.

Malakan has now filed lawsuits against Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue and the Luxe apartment complex.

SHARE
Previous articleNew Sarasota Bayfront raises questions for the future of the Van Wezel
Next articleSuncoast native in ‘Jeopardy!’ final tonight
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com