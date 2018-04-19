MANATEE COUNTY – A service dog belonging to an Air Force veteran was taken away and adopted out to another family.

Noah Malakan served eight years in the Air Force, but has since, struggled with PTSD.

That’s why his wife adopted a bulldog from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, to help.

But, last month, Malakan lost his job and was evicted from his home at the Luxe Apartments in Lakewood Ranch.

While moving a neighbor took the dog, thinking it had been abandoned and sent it to a shelter.

According to the Herald-Tribune Officials at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue told Malakan that he would get his dog back, but instead, adopted the dog out to a new family.

Malakan has now filed lawsuits against Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue and the Luxe apartment complex.