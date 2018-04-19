BRADENTON – The 3rd annual Concession Cup teed off today at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. It’s a match play tournament pitting USA amateur golfers against those of Ireland and Great Britain. Today was a four–ball format, meaning they all play their own shots.

The turtle said I want the front row, baby! The USA duo of Matt Parziale and Matt Harvey were trailing Jack Gaunt and Simon Richardson after 3 holes, but on the 4th Harvey banged home this putt to even the score.

They battled evenly for the next 2 holes as Jack Gaunt, the Irish Amateur Champion, put the pressure on with that putt, but they halved the hole.

Then on 7 Parziale, the former firefighter and Master’s feel good story, hits it a little strong on the par 3, but all 4 players were in the same neighborhood.

Gaunt’s teammate, Richardson, after they took the 1–up lead on 7, then sinks a nice putt, and Parziale had to match it, and he did. The match would end all–square, but the USA teams won the other 6 matches of the day. The course was in phenomenal shape for the grand event.

“These are the best mid-amateurs and senior-amateurs, maybe, in the world”, said Alan Fadel, a Vice Captain, but also one of the founding fathers of this bi-annual event. “To have it at the Concession, and in Bradenton, for a third time is really a treat. especially for the game of golf. It’s good for the game to have competitions like this to keep the golfers sharp.”

Friday will be a “foursomes” format, while Saturday, the final day of the event, will be a singles format. First tee-off is 9:00 am each day.