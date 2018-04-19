SARASOTA – This Friday on the Suncoast, you’ll be able to ride area transit buses for free.

It’s all part of the regional ‘try transit day’ as Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte county transit will be offering free bus rides.

The buses will take you anywhere you need to go free of charge.

MCAT will offer free rides throughout the service day, including route 99 service into Sarasota and the Skyway express service to Pinellas County.

For complete schedules and route maps, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.