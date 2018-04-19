SARASOTA – Ermila Silva, the owner of La Brisa, is concerned about the crime surrounding her restaurant in the aftermath of the robbery of the Subway next door.

Sarasota Police says Friday, April 12, at approximately 5 p.m., a man entered Subway located at 1154 North Washington Boulevard.

While inside, police say he displayed a firearm and demanded that the employee open the register. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and the employee was not injured.

Scott Wunder who works at a warehouse in the area was surprised to hear the news.

“It was shocking to hear that the neighbors next door at Subway got robbed by gun point and all that. & thank God that La Brisa has a camera out back,” said Wunder.

A camera that Silva says was checked, but police found nothing.

Silva saw nothing that day.

“That day we closed. We normally close at 10 that day we close at 8,” said Silva.

She’s afraid this will become a trend.

“I feel worried because that was the second time it happened. The next day I saw someone try to steal across the street,” said Silva.

Wunder has seen things as well.

“I know that there’s people who do hang out here at night. I know when I come in Monday mornings there’s all kind of beer bottles out here and stuff like that,” said Wunder.

Subway customers like Ben Stemen are shocked.

“I come here like several times a week because I work right around the corner and I never see anything like that go on. It’s pretty surprising,” said Stemen.

But, he’ll be back.

“I’m sure they’ll solve it and I still feel safe coming here,” said Stemen.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Sarasota County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Detective Kim Laster is the detective on the case. She can be contacted at 941-364-7327 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.