HOLMES BEACH- Dramatic Video from a Holmes Beach Convenience Store where an attempted shoplifter attacked a store clerk, but his victim fought back.

44-year-old Jason Bounds is facing battery charges after attacking the store clerk at Jessie’s Food Market.

“Usually if we get a shoplifting call the person is cooperative,” Brian Hall said.

But it was a different story March 22nd. Bounds hid beer, milk, and cheese and beef sticks in his jacket pocket.

“The male had been caught shoplifting and the clerk confronted him,” Hall said. “

The Clerk asked him to give her all the items, and said she was calling police.

“He refused to leave and then he struck her in the head,” Hall said. “And they got into a little struggle.”

The clerk tried to detain him in the store until police arrived.

“The clerks usually don’t go hands on with the suspect, it’s not something we usually would advise to do, but when I spoke to her, she says she got hit and she just reacted.”

The struggle continued into the parking lot, before Bounds fled the scene.

“He got away and officers responded with K9,” Hall said. “Tried to track the guy down, but they weren’t able to locate him that night.”

On August 14th, Bounds was arrested in Bradenton Beach, and officers recognized him from the video.

“He was arrested for a very similar crime,” Hall said. “And the officers said this looks just like the guy in the video from Jessie’s.”

The victim was then able to identify Bounds from a photo lineup.

Holmes Beach Police Detective Sergeant Brian Hall says this situation could have been much worse, and the safest way to deal with shoplifters is to call the police.

Bounds is currently being held on bond at the Manatee County Jail.