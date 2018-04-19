CINCINNATI – With so many things going on here on the Suncoast in the sports world, it was difficult to choose the lead story. Pat Kelly gets the nod because I love when good things happen to good people.

Kelly has been called up to the big leagues, again. The Cincinnati Reds fired their staff, and hired new manager Jim Riggleman, who brings Kelly in as his bench coach, Danny Darwin as his pitching coach. Kelly had been managing the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville before getting the call to the majors Thursday.

Kelly was the Reds’ bench coach back in 2008 after the Reds fired Jerry Narron and Bucky Dent, and managed at Pensacola, the Reds’ Double-A affiliate for 4 seasons, before taking over Louisville at the beginning of this season.