MANATEE COUNTY – Commuters beware! The city of Bradenton will be starting two new road renovations in the near future downtown causing traffic delays.

Bradenton Herald says the intersection improvement project at Third Ave. West and Ninth St. West will begin in August and take about seven months to complete.

The bad news for downtown motorists is that the shutdown of Manatee Ave. West for an entire month to repair the CSX railroad crossing is still scheduled to begin May 31.

As part of the intersection project, crews will add a dedicated right–hand turn lane for southbound traffic looking to turn onto Third Ave. WEST; reduce the width of the lanes to 10 feet; reduce the size of the medians; and widen the walking path over the bridge 10 feet.

Other major projects underway in downtown include construction of a new Spring Hill Suites Hotel and the expansion of the South Florida Museum.