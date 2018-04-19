SARASOTA – Costumes play a big role in any theatrical show. A new exhibit coming to the Ringling Museum highlights the creative works of one designer who working for the Ringling Circus in the 1950’s.

Hired with the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey circus in 1941, Miles White created more than 600 costumes used in the circus for 12 seasons.

“He was the first designer to costume the entire production all of the different performers as well as the production numbers, the spectacles and the finale,” said Associate Curator Jennifer Lemmer Posey.

She says before White, performers would bring their own costumes.

“They were generally much heavier colors, darker colors because the circus was traveling and so costumes needed to take a lot of wear and tear,” said Lemmar Posey.

“Some of the most fun drawings in the collection are his transformations of elephants so he took the big ponderous elephant and turned into a peacock or costumes on elephants that made them look like a train so he re conceptualize what the animals wore inside the tent,” said Lemmar Posey.

The exhibit opens Sunday, April 22nd, at Ringling Museum and runs through August 5th.