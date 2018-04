SARASOTA – Day 4 of the Sarasota Open tennis today saw Evan King of the U.S. take on Guilherme Clezar of Brazil, and we pick it up as King was trying to stave off a service break that would have given Clezar the first set.

They had several epic rallies, like this one shown, as they went back and forth, ad-in then ad-out. King won this point, but Clezar won the set, and the match 7–6, 3–6, 6–2