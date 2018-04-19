MANATEE COUNTY – The city of Bradenton is looking for some restaurants to fill up space in the vacated 13th St. West near downtown.

Bradenton Herald reports, three new restaurants are undergoing renovations.

The new restaurants planned for the 500 block of 13th St. West includes a European style one.

The business ‘Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab’ already set up shop in December.

Managing partner Valencia Mitchell says she’s seen an increase in foot traffic since moving.

She says everyone moving there will benefit from the location.

“I think being next to Main St. will help us a lot. You know with their traffic and then coming over here and actually knowing that we are around.”

Other new restaurants to be opened include a French grocery and wine store along with a new pizzeria.