SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County School Board member, Eric Robinson, offered a public apology to board members Tuesday.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Robinson expressed regret for text messages that contradicted the board’s policy, demeaned a colleague on the panel and undercut the superintendent.

This was the first meeting since the text messages between Robinson and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight were published by the Herald–Tribune after a public records request.

Directly following his apology, longtime board member Caroline Zucker, reiterated her stance that Robinson should resign.

But board member Shirley Brown, who was called “dumb” and “stupid” in the text messages by Knight and Robinson on separate occasions, did not discuss Robinson’s apology and instead praised Todd Bowden for his work as superintendent.