SARASOTA- Sarasota Schools are moving ahead with a plan to create their own school police force.

After approving a plan for Sheriff’s Deputies to guard elementary schools next year, the school board is changing course and creating their own police force.

“Have a Police force in place by the start of school August ’18,” Lempe said. “Big enough to cover the elementary schools.”

They are planning to hire 30 officers in the first year, and 26 more in the second to cover middle and high schools.

“You have on every campus,” Lempe said. “One or two, depending on the grade level probably, law enforcement officers, sworn just like any other cop you’d see on the street, they’d have the power to arrest, they’d carry a gun, they’d be Florida Law enforcement certified cops.”

Chief Operating Officer Scott Lempe says the officer’s first priority will be student safety, but they would also help shape student’s education.

“We would work with them to be more traditional School Resource Officer,” Lempe said. “Which talks about building relationship with kids and parents more than just being an armed presence on the campus.”

Lempe says the school district plans to keep a good working relationship with local law enforcement, and look for community implementation of the new program with things like joint training sessions.

“A swat team for example is going to show up,” Lempe said. “You don’t want that to be the first time they’re on your campus, so I would hope we continue to build a strong collaborative relationship with all local law enforcement so that those kinds of things are pre thought and pre practiced and pre trained.”

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in a statement:

“I am pleased to hear the school board is getting closer to a solution for school security and look forward to assisting their efforts, in any way we can, to continue protecting the students of Sarasota County.”

The police force will cost a total of $3.1 million over the first two years.

“Financially we think it will be a better deal to the taxpayer to have an in-house police force,” Lempe said. “But that’s only part of the reason, part of the equation, but certainly if you look at the options presented to the board yesterday, the cheapest of those options is an in-house police force.”

This will still mean budget cuts for the district, and board members say cuts shouldn’t affect student learning.

The School Board is planning to approve job descriptions for the lieutenant who will run day to day at the May 1st meeting and hiring someone by the end of June, so they can help put the new police force into place.