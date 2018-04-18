In a dramatic about face, Sarasota County Schools will hire and manage there own security force.

The Herald-Tribune reports, the Sarasota County School Board decided Tuesday to shift course from employing sheriff’s deputies and police officers for elementary through high schools.

The program will be completely implemented by the end of the 2019–20 school year, and will cost the district a total of about $3.1 million over those two years.

The district plans to hire about 30 employees in the first year and 26 the following year.

For the 2018–19 year, superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden will work to negotiate with local law enforcement agencies to retain the school resource officers in middle and high schools, while the district attempts to integrate their new, district–managed officers.

