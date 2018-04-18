SARASOTA COUNTY – Cats rescued from North Port animal abuse hoarding case are transferred to the Cat Depot in Sarasota for treatment.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports they arrested Shirley Ann Duncan, 55, for neglect of numerous animals inside her home.

Animal Services worked alongside Cat Depot to rescue more than 3 cats and bring them to Sarasota.

The cats will be screened for any health issues first before they are sold into loving homes.

Cat Depot executive director Shelley Thayer the felines will be well taken care of.

“What we’re doing is we have our medical team on board, and they are going to be assessing the cat’s situation one by one addressing any serious issues first and then making sure that the cats are comfortable while they’re under quarantine and as we’re looking to see what all might be wrong with them.”

Thayer says one cat was in critical condition and had to be euthanized prior to arriving at Cat Depot.