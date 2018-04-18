SARASOTA- The future of the Van Wezel is questioned as plans moved forward to reinvent the Sarasota Bayfront.

The Sarasota Bay Planning Organization laid the groundwork to the community at a forum Wednesday night. The organization presented three design concepts.

“We’ve reached over 30,000 people either in person or online and digitally. Just in the last 24 hours, we’ve had over 1,000 people come to our events and provide feedback,” said Managing Director of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization, Bill Waddill.

None of the three visions include the current Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

“I’m anxious to see what the plans are for the existing Van Wezel,” said John Beuche, a Bayfront Resident.

Each design concept introduces a new performing arts center in the form of an amphitheater, bridge, or multi–building structure. Many residents aren’t ready to remove the iconic purple building, filled with 49 years of memories.

Waddill said,”We’re working to consider ways that we can re-purpose that building. I think what’s important is that the Van Wezel Foundation and their consultant, AMS, can’t be a performing arts center anymore, when a new one comes online.”

Bayfront Residents, Bob and Ruth Firth support a new performing arts center. “It’s architecturally nice, but bottom line it’s not very practical,” Bob said.

The couple hopes for a bayfront built for more than the performing arts community.

“It’s underused for sure,” Bob said.

“It’s mainly parking lot and then it’s the Van Wezel, which is fine but it’s expensive so it’s not accessible to most of the population,” Ruth said.

A master plan will be proposed to Sarasota City Commissioners September 6th.