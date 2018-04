LAKEWOOD RANCH – Whether you were living through the 1970s or not, you likely know that’s when disco thrived.

The dance strut its stuff in the hit 1977 movie, Saturday Night Fever. Whether the movie helped disco’s popularity or whether disco helped the movie’s popularity, or a combination of the two, the movie truly was a product of its time either way.

Like a popular band, disco came and went in a flash. But the disco beat goes on.