MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County commissioners eye ‘reorganization’ for the county’s sign code.

They intend to revise its sign ordinance to remove references to content, such as political or religious messages.

Yet the commissioners want more discussion with their staff, and input from the business community, about any proposed changes affecting the height, size, style and locations of signs.

According to the Herald–Tribune, county planners said they mainly want to conduct a “reorganization” of the code rather than a sweeping revision.

Even so, commissioners want to move forward cautiously.