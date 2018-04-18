NBC News – Former First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92.

The matriarch of an American political dynasty, Barbara Pierce Bush was the wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd.

Another son served as governor of Florida, and made a run for the White House.

Her quick wit and no-nonsense demeanor made bush a popular First Lady.

Former president George H.W. Bush publicly refereed to his wife “Bar” as the reason for his success, while she often joked she had been lucky to “marry well.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2J1y6yz