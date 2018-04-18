SARASOTA – Allman Brothers great, Dickey Betts, is heading back to the stage and his first show will be in Sarasota.

The legendary Allman Brothers Band guitarist announced his intention to tour again in December and his first concert on the tour will be at the White Buffalo Saloon on McIntosh Road.

Betts will appear with a line-up of new and old players including his son, Duane Betts, on guitar and Brandon native Damon Fowler on guitar and vocals.

Betts is dubbing the concert a “live rehearsal show.” It will be held at 8 p.m. on May 15th and the ticket cost will be $60 in advance and $75 day of show.