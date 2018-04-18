BOCA GRANDE-Gasparilla Island is home to beautiful beaches and the small town of Boca Grande and for a few weeks out of the year, it was home to the former first family.

“I only saw her twice I saw her at the Gasparilla once and saw her in town once,” said Bonnie Chrysler.

Word quickly passed through the town of Barbara Bush’s death and many are remembering the matriarch of this political dynasty.

“She had a great family and she wanted other people to have a great family life and the education of children she was very strong in that,” said Jim Flynn.

George’s Bush Chief of Staff said the 41st president held her hand all day and was at her side when she left this good earth.

“George and Barbara together for 73 years you don’t see that too much this day and age. It’s just a wonderful love story,” said Stewart Jacobs.

The rock of a tight knit family, Barbara was respected and adored by so many across the nation.

“You know she was just like your own grandmother, or your mother, don’t you think so I do. I just think that, she was more down to earth,” said Chrysler.

The former first lady will be laid to rest Saturday at the George Bush Presidential Library on the Campus of Texas A&M University.