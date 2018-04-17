The Lifetime reality series “Military Makeover” was on the Suncoast this week to transform the house of a Bradenton veteran blinded in Iraq.

The Lifetime reality series that performs massive home upgrades for veterans facing multiple challenges, gave the red carpet treatment to Aaron Cornelius and his wife, Melissa.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Cornelius compared the event to winning the lottery.

Exactly how the TV show “Military Makeover” transformed the Cornelius household is a secret that won’t be unveiled until the three–part series airs, beginning on May 25 and concluding on June 22.