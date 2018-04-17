UPDATE: The District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office, working with a Forensic Odontologist, determined through dental records that the human remains are NOT those of Jabez Spann.

The human remains located were a human skull and a femur bone. At this time, there is no evidence to support foul play. There is no early indication of the identity, race, sex or age of the individual. This information could take several weeks to be determined by a Forensic Anthropologist working with the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

SARASOTA – Children looking for turtles in a canal in Newstown discover human remains.

The Sarasota Police Department says the children found the remains in the waterway in the 1900 block of Gillepsie Ave.on Monday, April 16

The SPD dive team, detectives and crime scene technicians collected the evidence. The medical examiner confirms the remains are human but said its too early in the investigation to determine race, sex or age of the individual. They did confirm Tuesday morning that the remains are skeletal and were found in a body of water.

Sarasota Police Department has an update on the human remains found yesterday Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

SPD PIO Genevieve Judge says many people are speculating that the remains are connected to Newtown teen, Jabez Spann, not seen since September 4, 2017. Spann’s unusual disappearance may also be linked to the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on August 28.

Judge explained how they go about finding who the remains belong to. “It can happen multiple ways in terms of identifying it. We are working with the district 12 medical examiners office to determine exactly who these human remains belong to. That can be done by DNA, that can be done by dental records, but again, it’s too early to tell what they’re doing in terms of processing.”

The investigation continues.