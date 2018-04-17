MANATEE COUNTY – A semi-truck carrying 76,000 pounds of recycled materials flips on its side Tuesday morning.

Driving trucks for six years, Joseph Baggett never expected this to happen.

“It was slow and scary,” said Baggett.

Tuesday morning, near the University Parkway exit in Manatee County, Baggett’s semi-truck rolled over.

“It popped, I felt the load shift and there wasn’t anything I could do I seen the tires come up off the ground and I just held on that’s all I could do,” said Baggett.

The crash closed one lane of the on ramp of I -75 north for several hours as crews emptied all of the recycled materials before removing the truck.

East Manatee Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Derrick Toney says 30 gallons of fuel and engine oil spilled onto the roadways. The hazmat team were called to the scene and remained for more than three hours.

“If one of those saddle tank, it’s a 115 gallon saddle tank and there’s two of them on that truck. If one of them were to rupture we would have need more absorbent more material there to contain it at least and so more precautionary than anything,” said Toney.

Baggett walked away with from the crash with no injuries. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.