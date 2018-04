MILWAUKEE – In the Cincinnati Reds’ win over Milwaukee Monday night, Sarasota HS graduate Scooter Gennett first had an RBI double to give the Reds a 4–0 lead.

Then, later he robs Ryan Braun of a hit with a diving stab of a grounder, and great glove work to stay with a high bounce, to make the play. It was initially ruled that Braun was safe, but replay review overruled that call and Braun was out. Reds won the game 10-4.