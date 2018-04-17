SARASOTA – The Sarasota Sailors hosted Braden River tonight. The Sailors got an Honorable Mention in recent *A State polls, while the Pirates are 7–1 in their district, so they can play.

They were up 5–0 in the 5th when the Sailors finally were able to get on the board. Dalton Byrd hits a chopper with the bases–loaded, and the fielder’s choice brings home a run to cut it to 5–1 Pirates.

Nick Winkelmeyer then singles up the middle and 2 more Sailor runs come home.

The Pirates answered back as Ryan Waldschmidt smokes a line drive with the bases–loaded for a sac fly and it was 6–3 Braden River. The Pirates won it 6-4. Nice pitching outing by the River’s Henry Nelson.