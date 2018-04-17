NORTH PORT – A North Port woman is facing animal cruelty charges and one of her cats are put down, after animal services officers found dozens of cats and mice in her home.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office arrested Shirley Ann Duncan, 55, on Monday, after deputies were told several animals on her property were showing signs of neglect.

Animal services officers first responded on April 9th to Granada Drive in North Port. Officers noticed one cat was in distress and had fur matted with urine and feces. That cat was euthanized.

55 cats, 23 mice, three ferrets, and two dogs were impounded from the home.

Duncan is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and abandonment.