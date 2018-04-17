SARASOTA COUNTY – A man not wearing his helmet on a motorcycle dies Tuesday night after colliding with a pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection of Beneva Road and Sarasota Square Blvd.

The motorcycle traveled northbound on Beneva and the truck traveled southbound.

The truck turned left in front of the motorcycle on a green light.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the truck, throwing the rider from the bike.

The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene.

Two women were in the truck and were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.