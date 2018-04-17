SARASOTA – On Monday, children were looking for turtles in the canal near the 1900 block of Gillespie Ave. when they found a human skull and femur bone.

“We have to give them credit; they did the right thing,” Sarasota Police Department Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said. “As soon as they noticed something wasn’t right, they let an adult know, and that adult called 911 immediately.”

The remains caused speculation they could belong to Jabez Spann. His family was in hourly contact with detectives hoping for an answer.

“We know this can be a very heartbreaking time for them, that this is a very emotional time for them,” Judge said. “We know this is hard because we don’t have the identification of the human remains at this time.”

“We’re nervous; we also want closure if it is him,” Spann’s Aunt Lotohya Jakes said. “We don’t want it to be him because it hurts deeply, just the thought it could possibly be him.”

There is still no identification, but Tuesday afternoon the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic odontologist determined, through dental records, the remains were not those of Jabez Spann.

“We’re going to work as quickly as possible to determine who they are,” Judge said.

In a press conference carried live on SNN, Judge said there’s no timetable and no early indication of the identity, race, sex or age.

What does this mean for the Spann family? Judge says the search for Jabez is far from over.

“The Jabez Spann case has remained a high priority case at the Sarasota Police Department,” Judge said. “Many of our detectives who are assigned to that case have children of their own, so it tugs at their heartstrings, just like it tugs at the heartstrings of the Jabez family.”

There is no evidence to support foul play at this time.

Judge says there likely will not be another update on this case for the remainder of the week.