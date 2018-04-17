SARASOTA – “Yeah, I thought it could be my nephew,” said Lotohya Jakes who is the aunt of Jabez Spann, a local teenager who went missing in September.

Children playing outside on Gillespie Avenue in Sarasota found human remains in a body of water where they were playing with turtles.

The children told an adult who then called 911.

Sarasota Police Department has an update on the human remains found yesterday Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Jakes is wondering if the remains belong to Spann.

“Right now we all just scared we don’t know if it’s him or not and we nervous. We also want closure. If it is him, we don’t want it to be him because it hurts deeply that it could possibly be him,” said Jakes.

Police are saying that it’s still too early to identify the remains. It could be weeks, if not months before the remains are identified.

“It’s still very early on in to the investigation. It’s way too early to be able to determine if these are human remains [or] who they belong to, but at the Sarasota Police Department we’re working diligently to identify who this individual is or rather was. As soon as we have additional information we will be sure to pass it along,” said Genevieve Judge, Sarasota Police Department’s Public Information Officer.