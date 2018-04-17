SARASOTA – Kindness and diversity is a message that is being spread to children at Bayfront Park.

Judith Carlin is an artist who has been accepted in to the exhibit and she is telling young females to get involved in STEM.

“Women are very underrepresented in these fields and girls are good at these fields, but they’re not encouraged to go into them, but they should be encouraged,” said Carlin.

Her motivation for creating Kate’s Changing the World came from watching her husband’s career as a scientist.

“I go to a lot of seminars and conferences with him. So I am surrounded by men. You can count the amount of men on one hand and I thought this is crazy,” said Carlin.

Carlin became a painter in September of 2006 after her mom died from Alzheimer’s Disease.

“I wanted something that I could do by myself from start to finish anytime anywhere. So I like the autonomy of painting even though I had never painted,” said Carlin.

The Executive Director of Embracing Our Differences, Sarah Wertheimer, says, “Her talent is just immeasurable. We’re so lucky to have her and she continues to travel down from New York almost every year to see her piece, that’s how important it is to her.”