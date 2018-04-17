SARASOTA – The 2018 Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open tennis tournament is going on this week At Laurel Oak Country Club. The main draw began yesterday with action continuing today through Sunday.

In 1st round doubles action Tuesday, a duo from India, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja took on Americans Robert Galloway and Mitchell Krueger.

They each won a set 6–3, and this action is from the 10–point tiebreak that Nedunchezhiyan and Raja broke out to a 3–0 lead.

The U.S. duo would battle back to a 5–5 tie as both teams fighting off the loss.

After a bit of controversy, Nedunchezhiyan and Raja won it 10–8.

I will say, that the controversy was on a “let” serve by the Americans, and they should know that the ball was 6–inches above the net, so their argument was a valid one.