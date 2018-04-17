On April 14 Charlotte County Deputies received a call about suspicious activity at a residence on Stonecrop Ave., in Englewood.
Around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded after the caller reported seeing two subjects break into the rear of the home.
When deputies arrived, they found a burglary in progress.
Cole Wilson darted out the back and tried to flee.
Further investigation led Detectives to a juvenile female who had accompanied Wilson into the residence.
She provided a statement, advising that Wilson led her to believe he lived at the home, and that during the course of the burglary he armed himself with a shotgun he found in the closet.
Wilson was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling While Armed, Trespass in a Structure While Armed, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.
He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.