On April 14 Charlotte County Deputies received a call about suspicious activity at a residence on Stonecrop Ave., in Englewood.

Around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded after the caller reported seeing two subjects break into the rear of the home.

When deputies arrived, they found a burglary in progress.

Cole Wilson darted out the back and tried to flee.

Further investigation led Detectives to a juvenile female who had accompanied Wilson into the residence.

She provided a statement, advising that Wilson led her to believe he lived at the home, and that during the course of the burglary he armed himself with a shotgun he found in the closet.

Wilson was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling While Armed, Trespass in a Structure While Armed, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.

He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.