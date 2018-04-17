SARASOTA – Close to 3,000 veterans in Florida don’t know where they will be sleeping tonight, according to a homelessness report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Today, DJ Asselin became one of them.

“Today’s a court ordered eviction,” Asselin said. “Due to a partially missed payment last month.”

DJ Asselin tried to go to court to stop his eviction, but by the time he got the money, he was a day late.

Now he’s moving out his possessions after months of problems with his landlord.

“The landlord filed for an immediate eviction,” Asselin said. “Never contacted me to work out anything. I’ve had problems with maintenance here, I’ve called code enforcement they’ve come out here and found three violations.”

Now he’s trying to figure out what’s next.

“It’s pretty horrific to go through this,” Asselin said. “I hate to say it again.”

Asselin, a veteran, has suffered two traumatic brain injuries that have kept him out of work since 2005.

He’s been enrolled in HUD’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, and found housing with the help of Jewish Family and Children’s Services.

Each time there’s been a problem with the landlord.

“With buildings that don’t have their code up to standard,” Asselin said. “Mainly heating problems, stove problems, refrigerator problems, I’ve had them all in here.”

Asselin says he found this apartment through JFCS, and tried calling them for help when he had issues.

We reached out and JFCS issued the following statement:

“JFCS is accessible to all Veterans seeking support and guidance, and this is extended to Mr. Asselin.”

Asselin says his only bright spot the past week, the amount of support he’s found on Facebook.

“By having so many hundreds of other fellow Brain Injury Survivors and other advocates on my Facebook page,” Asselin said. “And somebody’s coming to my rescue today.”

He’s found people to help with movers and storage to make sure none of his belongings are lost.

“I’m a blessed man,” Asselin said. “I’m a blessed man. I won’t be sleeping under a tree tonight because of my friends, and these are some people I’ve never met face to face who are helping me today.”