MANATEE COUNTY – Owners of a historic surf shop on Holmes Beach damaged by a fire are vowing to rebuild and get back in business.

West Manatee Fire Rescue reports the West Coast Surf Shop caught fire just before 3 P.M. on the 3900 block of Gulf Drive Sunday.

The owners tell the Herald–Tribune they plan to rebuild and reopen

30 people were evacuated from the surf shop to safety.

West Manatee Fire Rescue battalion chief Ben Rigney says the fire originated from a neon light which short circuited on the 2nd floor.

He says the stormy conditions provide a challenge for firefighters.

“The rain it does seem like the water itself will assist in putting the fire out. But you also have the weather the wind that’s pushing it. The visibility makes it a little more difficult during rainy situations. But really just the wind itself trying blow the fire different ways it gives a little bit unknown.”

Rigney says the estimated damage of the fire cost around 250,000 dollars.