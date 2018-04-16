SARASOTA COUNTY – The Suncoast Jewish community observed Israeli Independence Day this past weekend

Rabbi Elaine Glickman said that at Temple Emanu–El, their school building was transformed so each room represented a different ethnic group or culture that lives in Israel.

She said Jews alive today, have never known the thousands of years when Israelis had no place to call home.

The Jewish–observed Holocaust Memorial Day, Yom HaShoah, was April 11–12th and commemorates the death and suffering of more than 6 million Jews by the Nazis.

The event included a cook making authentic falafels and Israeli folk dancing.

The emissary said the jubilant atmosphere wasn’t much different than celebrations in Israel.