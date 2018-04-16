SARASOTA COUNTY – The class of 2018 is inducted to the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Monday at Michael’s on East.

Inductees including Michael Donald Edwards of Asolo Theater and others made an acceptance speech.

They shared their personal stories of success with the crowd along with a video showcasing their biography.

Community Video Archives says they select four people each year that has made major contributions to the Suncoast.

Founder and President Annette Sherman says she wants future generations to know the legacy of these people.

“But in ten, 15, 20, 50, a hundred years they will be able to look those videos and say this is so and so I knew him. Or I didn’t know him he was before my time. He really did wonderful things.”

Community Video Archives induction ceremony will return for its 29th year.