SARASOTA – Various designs for “The Bay” will be unveiled to public this week.

The three designs, dubbed “Shift the Horizon,” “Bridge the Divide” and “The Village & The Island” will be formally unveiled to the public during a series of workshops this week.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and master design and planning firm Sasaki will share the design options for the 42–acre city–owned area around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to get public input on each to determine which elements of the designs appeal to the community to prepare a final master plan.

The first open house is Tuesday from 5–7 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Two more are planned for Wednesday at 8:30–10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

A community forum hosted by the Herald–Tribune will take place Wednesday at 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Orchestra Holley Hall.

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast Jewish community celebrates Israeli Independence Day
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.