SARASOTA – Various designs for “The Bay” will be unveiled to public this week.

The three designs, dubbed “Shift the Horizon,” “Bridge the Divide” and “The Village & The Island” will be formally unveiled to the public during a series of workshops this week.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and master design and planning firm Sasaki will share the design options for the 42–acre city–owned area around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to get public input on each to determine which elements of the designs appeal to the community to prepare a final master plan.

The first open house is Tuesday from 5–7 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Two more are planned for Wednesday at 8:30–10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

A community forum hosted by the Herald–Tribune will take place Wednesday at 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Orchestra Holley Hall.